Nine of the best Italian restaurants in Sunderland

With so much choice, we’ve rounded up nine of the best, in no particular order.
1. Signatures, Silksworth
Earlier this year Signatures in Silksworth was crowned Italian Restaurant of the Year by Sunderland Echo readers in our restaurant award, beating off stiff competition to win the title. Owners Carolyn Sinclair and Mario Ben Sammouna were delighted with the result after a customer nominated the restaurant without them knowing.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
Copyright:
2. Angelo's Ristorante, West Sunniside
While other restaurants have come and gone in Sunniside, Angelo's is still going strong and are finalists in this year's national Italian Awards. Owners Federico Trulli and Nello Russo have already proved successful at the national awards, which celebrates Italian restaurants in England, with Nello winning the Best Chef award in 2015 and 2016 and the restaurant winning a best in the North East award in 2016. They recently added a tapas bar to the existing restaurant.
Photo: Stu Norton
Copyright:
3. The Italian Kitchen, Thompson Road, Southwick
Formerly the Dray & Horses pub, this is now a very popular Italian restaurant and bar. It's particularly good for group dining and good-sized portions at fair prices.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
Copyright:
4. San Marino, Chester Road
A regular contender in the No 1 spot on the Sunderland restaurant Trip Advisor page, this is a firm favourite in Sunderland. Despite the exterior amidst the shop fronts of Chester Road, inside it's classic Italian with a faux flower canopy on the ceiling which makes for a romantic setting. Make sure to get some of the home-made bread to take away if you can - it sells out fast.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
Copyright: