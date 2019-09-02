Artist Jessica Browne with some of her work on display at Sunderland University's The Gateway Picture: DAVID WOOD

A call went out to students and Jessica Browne, an artist from Sunderland, was asked to create a splash of colour to complement the tea and coffee at the new Gateway Café in Chester Road, which is open to public as well as students.

Jessica, 23, graduated MA Fine Art from the University last year, and is now studying for her PhD, also at Sunderland. She says her work – 21 paintings that cover the wall of the new café – was inspired by the natural world, and her native North East.

“I’m a self-employed artist, and loaning some of my work to the University seemed like a great opportunity to get some of my art seen,” says Jessica. “Also, I’d just moved studios and I had way too many paintings, so it was nice to make a bit of space. The work is abstract, but inspired by botanical and plants from the region.”

Jessica’s work is making a splash in the region – as well as the work on display in the café, she is also one of a number of artists who have created surfboards for the exhibition, City by the Sea, on display at Sunderland’s Beam, the new development at the city’s former Vaux site.

She is also part of the Pop Up Collective who recently held an exhibition at the historic Mackie’s Corner in Sunderland city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I really like the idea of creating work for my home city. I think you can have a sustainable career as an artist if you stay in the North East,” she said.

Paula Bass, deputy director of estates and facilities at the University, said: “The new Gateway Café design presented a great opportunity to showcase work by our own very talented students. We are really grateful to Jess for loaning us her works featuring botanicals which complements the new café design perfectly.

“We will be changing the artworks on display in the Gateway Café on a regular basis and looking for other opportunities across both campuses to feature works by our