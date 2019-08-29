Sunderland Empire selling Vaux beer named after Futureheads song
A Vaux beer is taking centre stage at Sunderland Empire.
The theatre has announced that theatregoers will be able to enjoy guest beer, Decent Days And Nights.
The beer, produced by locally based company, Vaux Brewery went on sale this week at the venue’s bars as crowds flock to the theatre for blockbuster musical Book of Mormon, which is running until September 14.
Ben Phillips, theatre director at Sunderland Empire, said: “As the biggest theatre in the North East we welcome hundreds of thousands of customers through our doors on a yearly basis, we are therefore delighted to be able to put high quality local products in front of our customer base. We look forward to working with Vaux Brewery over the coming months and anticipate the beer will be well received with our customers.”
Steven Smith, director at Vaux Brewery said: “We are delighted to be working with such an iconic institution as the Sunderland Empire. It’s a venue that is steeped in history and is part of the fabric of the city, if not the region. To be given the opportunity to sell our beer in such an amazing venue is testament to the theatre’s commitment to supporting local businesses and the community as a whole.”
Decent Days And Nights is a West Coast-style session IPA and is named after a song by famous Sunderland band, The Futureheads. This beer is all about the hops which gives the beer a citrus and pine aroma and a strength of 3.8%.
Vaux has been a beloved name in Sunderland for almost 200 years. From the earliest incarnation of 'C. Vaux & Sons' in 1837 right through to the Vaux Group years of the 1980's and 90's, the brewery was an important part of city life until its devastating closure in 1999.
The newly-formed Vaux Brewery is the brainchild of managing director Steven Smith, a Sunderland solicitor, and three friends. They hope eventually to open a micro brewery in the city with an adjoining bar.
