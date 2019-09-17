Where the Good Beer Guide 2020 says you'll get a nice pint in Sunderland.

Full list of the Sunderland and Seaham pubs which have made it into the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2020

The Good Beer Guide 2020, CAMRA’s premier publication featuring the very best pubs to find a great pint in the UK, is out.

By Katy Wheeler
Tuesday, 17th September 2019, 10:03 am

The guide, which reviews over 4,500 pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinkers’ guide to the very best pints in a variety of styles of pubs to suit individual tastes and it features plenty of Wearside boozers. You can buy CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2020 here.

1. Chaplins, Stockton Road, city centre

"A city-centre pub with seven real ale handpulls and one for real cider."

Photo: Google maps

2. The Guide Post Inn, Ryhope Street, Ryhope

"This friendly, popular, street-corner local has three handpulls – the guest beers will always include one light ale."

Photo: Stu Norton

3. The CoalHouse, Church Street, Seaham

"Four changing cask beers are offered along with two real ciders and five keg taps. A welcome addition to the licensed trade in Seaham."

Photo: The Coalhouse

4. The Dun Cow, High Street West, city centre

"Owned by Pub Culture, this Grade II-listed building is an architectural gem and features on CAMRA’s National Inventory of Historic Pub Interiors."

Photo: Stu Norton

