Full list of the Sunderland and Seaham pubs which have made it into the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2020
The Good Beer Guide 2020, CAMRA’s premier publication featuring the very best pubs to find a great pint in the UK, is out.
By Katy Wheeler
Tuesday, 17th September 2019, 10:03 am
The guide, which reviews over 4,500 pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinkers’ guide to the very best pints in a variety of styles of pubs to suit individual tastes and it features plenty of Wearside boozers. You can buy CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2020 here.