We’ve rounded up nine of the best – and quirkiest places – to wet your whistle with the trendy tipple.
1. Poetic License gin.
Poetic License is so well versed in gin that they have their own distillery on site. Their gin is so popular that it's become a hit internationally and is stocked in premium stores around Britain. Last year they announced they are boosting production by more than ten times as it looks to cash in on the craft gin craze and are increasing annual production capacity from 100,000 bottles a year to 1.5 million. Flavours include Fireside Spiced Gin and Sarsaparilla Gin Liqueur.
Photo: Poetic License, Roker Hotel
2. 808 Bar & Kitchen, St Thomas Street, City Centre
If you really want to party you can book a booth and gin tree at 808 Bar & Kitchen. One of Sunderland's most Instagrammable bars, its decor features cherry blossom trees and retro blue leather booths. A gin club runs every Thursday when you can pick up two gins for a fiver.
Photo: 808 Bar & Kitchen
3. Gin sausages, The Broadway, Stirks Steakhouse
They don't just serve up great gins at the bar here, they also use the spirit in some of their sausages in the steakhouse. Options include Poetic License Salted Caramel and Baked Apple sausages and Whitley Niell Rhubarb and Ginger Ale sausages.
Photo: Stirks
4. Asiana Fusion Restaurant, West Wear Street
Asiana isn't just a great spot for Asian food and cracking views of the river, it also serves up some top notch gins. If you prefer savoury to sweet, make sure to try their Whitley Neill Blood Orange gin paired with Schweppes 1783 Salty Lemon Tonic Water and a twist of orange peel.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
