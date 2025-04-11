14 Sunderland seafront beer gardens for drinks in the sunshine

If you’re after al fresco drinks, here’s some Roker and Seaburn beer gardens worth checking out.
1. Stack Seaburn
The biggest beer garden along the seafront is, of course, Stack Seaburn which is ideal in sunny weather. It's very dog friendly too, so your pets can also soak up the sunshine. The tent roof will be coming off from Monday, June 3. | Sunderland Echo
2. The Tram Shelter, Seaburn
As well as breathing new life into the old Victorian tram shelter in Seaburn with a sympathetic restoration that honours the history of the site, Blacks Corner has an outdoor area that really comes into its own in the summer months. | Sunderland Echo
3. Tin of Sardines, Pier View
Tin of Sardines opened its doors in 2022 after renovating an old toilet block and tram shed in Pier View - and it's proved a huge hit with its views over the Roker Riviera. It's great for a wide range of gins, breakfasts, brunches, BBQ sessions and more. It's also dog-friendly inside and out. | Sunderland Echo
4. North, South Bents, Seaburn.
You can now enjoy North al fresco, with seating at the far end of the promenade. You can book outdoor tables for the brunch menu Wednesday to Sunday from 10.30am. You can book online or by calling 0191 5294320 during opening hours. | Sunderland Echo
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.