13 Sunderland seafront beer gardens for drinks in the sunshine

If you’re after al fresco drinks, here’s some Roker and Seaburn beer gardens worth checking out.
1. Stack Seaburn
The biggest beer garden along the seafront is, of course, Stack Seaburn which is ideal in sunny weather. It's very dog friendly too, so your pets can also soak up the sunshine. The tent roof will be coming off from Monday, June 3.
2. The Tram Shelter, Seaburn
As well as breathing new life into the old Victorian tram shelter in Seaburn with a sympathetic restoration that honours the history of the site, Blacks Corner has created a new outdoor area that will really come into its own in the summer months.
3. Tin of Sardines, Pier View
Tin of Sardines opened its doors in 2022 after renovating an old toilet block and tram shed in Pier View - and it's proved a huge hit with its views over the Roker Riviera. It's great for a wide range of gins, breakfasts, brunches, BBQ sessions and more. It's also dog-friendly inside and out.
4. Grannie Annie's, Marine Walk, Roker
One of the largest pubs along the seafront, Grannie Annie's in Marine Walk has a large beer garden at the front which is ideal for watching the world go by.
