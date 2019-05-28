Everyone wants to make their dad feel special, but Sunday, June 16, is the day to really shower him with love.

We’ve hand-picked five of the best things to do with dad, all guaranteed to keep the kids happy too.

Don't miss the petting zoo at Harewood, free entry included with your tickets to the Yorkshire Post Motor Show

Yorkshire Post Motor Show, Harewood House

For him: Cars, bikes, stunt displays, demo events and lots and lots of lovely gadgets and gizmos to buy.

For the family: A petting zoo, fairground rides, and free access to the stunning grounds at Harewood House, including the adventure playground.

Lots of fun for dad and all the family

Father’s Day Orienteering Challenge

For him: RHS Harlow has lined up a great time challenge, as families race around the course.

For the family: There’s a prize for the fastest family round the course, but the gardens and grounds have plenty more to explore.

A Bushtucker Trial

For him: I’m a dad, get me out of here! The Tropical Butterfly House near Sheffield has its very only grisly gourmet challenge.

For the family: Meet lemurs, parrots and exotic birds, meerkats and otters, or enjoy tractor rides.

Adventure Days

For him: Enjoy the ultimate adrenaline surge by conquering a challenge, or his demons, at either Snozone or Xscape.

For the family: There’s adventure for all ages at both venues, from thrill challenges to gentle sledging.

A trip back in time

For him: Dads of a certain age will love a trip on this steam railway on the four mile route between Embsay and Bolton Abbey.

For the family: You’d be surprised how even the most gadget addicted 21st century kid will be lured by the spirit and nostalgia of a steam engine. This lovely attraction is run by volunteers.