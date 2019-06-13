With endless weather warnings and signs of flooding it can be difficult to find things to do in your spare time.

Although the weather is unpredictable there are choices for everyone to have fun in Sunderland whether you prefer to be indoors or enjoy getting out in the rain.

For the rain-hater

Mini spa treatment

Relax after a stressful day and keep sheltered from the rain by pampering yourself. Pure Bliss offers beauty treatments or Thai Siam can offer a Thai massage. The relaxation options in Sunderland are plentiful.

Eat and drink

Sunderland is filled with a range of cafes, restaurants, and dessert lounges for family and friends to avoid the rain with some quality food.

Movie marathon

Head to the cinema or theatre for an evening show. Empire Cinemas and the Sunderland Empire Theatre always have options to entertain everyone.

Enjoy the great outdoors - with a roof

Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens is the perfect place to enjoy the benefits of the great outdoors without getting wet. There are over 2,000 plants and a a cafe on site and the museum always has events taking place to keep you entertained.

Soft play

If you need a way to tire out little ones and a trip to the park is off the table, how about soft play? Here's our roundup of the best in the region, most of which serve coffee for tired parents.

For the rain-lover

Go for a walk

The simplest of options is to head out in the weather. If you can’t beat it, join it. Sunderland has beautiful parks that are perfect for strolls including Roker Park, Grange Park and Herrington Country Park.

Get muddy

This may be one the kids will love and most parents will hate but heading out in wellies and raincoats to make mud creations can be real fun for some. The parks or Roker Beach would be great for this.

Capture the moment

Photography lovers could take out a waterproof camera and take some photos in the weather. That’s one way to keep memories from Sunderland to look back on.

Hunt for exotic animals

Head to the appropriately named Washington Wetland Centre to view exotic birds, insects and stunning scenery. See what wildlife comes out in the rain.

Embrace the water

Make the most of Adventure Sunderland’s watersports including kayaking, canoeing, pier jumping and surfing but remember to stay safe in bad weather.