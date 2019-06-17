One Sunderland Echo reader spotted a group of dolphins down at Roker beach over the weekend.

When Sharon Anne took a trip down to Roker beach on Sunday, June 16 2019, she was not expecting to see dolphins bobbing along in the water.

Video shows dolphins off the coast of Roker. Picture credit: Sharon Anne Facebook

At around 4.30pm, she looked out from the pier and saw some small black dots on the water horizon. As they got closer, Sharon could see that they were dolphins.

She quickly grabbed her phone, captured the aquatic mammals, and sent it in to the Sunderland Echo.

Sharon, from Sunderland, said: “’I’ve never seen them, I always miss them, so couldn’t believe it when there were so many. I’ve just got back from my holiday in Ibiza and didn’t even see one there.”

