Sunderland Echo competition winners enjoy magical night at Empire's Beauty and the Beast show

We teamed up with Sunderland Empire to offer the chance to win a family ticket for four – and Nicola was over the moon to find she was the lucky winner.

The family bought an extra seat so everyone – Nicola, husband Andrew and children Elise, 21, Harvey, 18, and nine-yeqar-old Lexi could enjoy theshow – and enjoy iut they did.

“It was brilliant – it was just incredible,” said Nicola.

“It is the best show I have seen in a long time – the special effects and the sets, it was fantastic.

"The whole thing just brought the film to life and I think it is the kind of show where you could go back time and again.”

It also made Nicola realise how much she loves going to the theatre and just how much she had missed the Empire during the pandemic.

Ready for curtain up

So much so, in fact, that she is already planning a return visit and is brushing up on up-coming shows at the Empire.

“We have not been to the Empire for a long time and it just made me want to go again,” said Nicola.

“I was so thrilled I have already been looking at what else is coming up.”

A night to remember for the whole family and especially Lexi

Beauty and the Beast runs at the Empire until Saturday, February 19. To book or find out what else is coming up, visit www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire/

