Sunderland Echo competition winners enjoy magical night at Empire's Beauty and the Beast show

Nicola Whellans and family had the time of their loves when they won the chance to ‘Be Our Guest’ at Beauty and the Beast.

By Kevin Clark
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 12:08 pm

We teamed up with Sunderland Empire to offer the chance to win a family ticket for four – and Nicola was over the moon to find she was the lucky winner.

The family bought an extra seat so everyone – Nicola, husband Andrew and children Elise, 21, Harvey, 18, and nine-yeqar-old Lexi could enjoy theshow – and enjoy iut they did.

“It was brilliant – it was just incredible,” said Nicola.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“It is the best show I have seen in a long time – the special effects and the sets, it was fantastic.

Read More

Read More
Don’t forget to sign up for our newsletter

"The whole thing just brought the film to life and I think it is the kind of show where you could go back time and again.”

It also made Nicola realise how much she loves going to the theatre and just how much she had missed the Empire during the pandemic.

Ready for curtain up

So much so, in fact, that she is already planning a return visit and is brushing up on up-coming shows at the Empire.

“We have not been to the Empire for a long time and it just made me want to go again,” said Nicola.

“I was so thrilled I have already been looking at what else is coming up.”

A night to remember for the whole family and especially Lexi

Beauty and the Beast runs at the Empire until Saturday, February 19. To book or find out what else is coming up, visit www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire/

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

Sunderland Echo