Where to watch the World Cup in Sunderland: Pubs and table reservations for Qatar 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will make history this year as the 2022 edition of the tournament is set to mark the first time the event will take place during the winter months.

Because of this, the traditional scenes of packed beer gardens are likely to be off limits throughout the month-long tournament with pubs and other venues needing offering alternatives such as table bookings to ensure fans don’t miss out on the footballing action.

When are England’s games in the 2022 World Cup?

England will start their campaign on the second day of the tournament when they face Iran on Monday, November 21 before going head to head with the USA on Friday, November 25. The Three Lions’ final group stage fixture will be against Wales on Tuesday, November 29.

Any potential following games will be decided based on their position after those initial three fixtures.

Where can I watch the World Cup in Sunderland?

Never ones to miss a big event, a series of pub chains have already released table booking systems to ensure fans can get a front row spot at pubs across Wearside.

One of the chains offering early table reservations is Sizzling Pubs. The company have a series of sites across Sunderland with a small handful pubs having booking systems for throughout the tournament.

The brand’s local pubs which offer table reservations across Tyne and Wear are The Grange Hotel on Newcastle Road, Fulwell’s Royal Marine and The County in South Shields.

Anyone wanting to book a table can do so through the chain’s website.

The group Great UK Pubs are also offering table reservations for a series of pubs and bars across the area.

The Chesters on Chester Road, Yates in the city centre and the Blue Bell in Fulwell are all offering tables. Other options for football fans across Sunderland include The Board Inn on Durham Road, The Washington Arms and Oasis in Washington. Tables can be booked by visiting the Great UK Pubs website.