The best TV shows to watch if you're self-isolating - as chosen by the readers

Whether you’re self-isolating due to Covid-19 or just taking some time to chill at home, you may be looking for a new television programme to try out.

We turned to the readers to shout out the best TV shows they have watched over the last year.

Looking for something new to watch? Here are some reader recommendations. Picture: Pixabay.

Dozens of people got in touch to share their recommendatons, from binge-worthy series to nail-biting dramas.

Here are some of the most popular choices and where to watch them – whether you’re isolating or just relaxing before the return to work.

All Creatures Great and Small: My5

Angela Black: ITV Hub

The Boys: Amazon Prime

Dexter: New Blood: Sky

Dopesick: Disney+

The Girl Before: BBC iPlayer

It’s A Sin: All 4

The Last Kingdom: Netflix

Line of Duty: BBC iPlayer

Loki: Disney+

The Mandalorian: Disney+

Midnight Mass: Netflix

Money Heist: Netflix

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing: BBC iPlayer

The Repair Shop: BBC iPlayer

Schitt’s Creek: Netflix

Squid Game: Netflix

Succession: Amazon Prime or NOW TV

Vigil: BBC iPlayer

Virgin River: Netflix

The Walking Dead: Disney+

