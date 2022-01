Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope and her team investigate the death of Lizzy Swan, a primary school teacher who is found dead at the bottom of a cliff-side coastal walkway.

In the episode, entitled ‘As The Crow Flies, what appears at first to be a terrible accident, quickly becomes a murder investigation as Vera discovers evidence the body has been tampered with.

The Swann family are horrified by the news in what is the latest in a string of tragedies to befall them.

1. Vera Brenda Blethyn as DCI Vera Stanhope. Photo: ITV Photo Sales

2. Vera Brenda Blethyn as DCI Vera Stanhope and Kenny Doughty as DS Aiden Healy, in a scene filmed on Whitley Bay seafront. Photo: ITV Photo Sales

3. Vera Brenda Blethyn as DCI Vera Stanhope and Kenny Doughty as DS Aiden Healy. Photo: ITV Photo Sales

4. Vera Brenda Blethyn as DCI Vera Stanhope, Kenny Doughty as DS Aiden Healy, and Jake Fairbrother as Macca. Photo: ITV Photo Sales