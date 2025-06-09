'My favorurite city was Sunderland - where else can you go skiing and skinny dipping on the same day?'

Award-winning author Ben Atiken loves to ramble.

Not only physically through the miles he covers for his travel books but also literally through his meandering, charming and humorous writing style. And he combines the two superbly in his latest book Sh*tty Breaks.

Over the course of the year Ben visited twelve of the least popular spots in the UK and Ireland according to official tourist board visitor numbers (or lack of them). But don’t get the title wrong. This isn’t an opportunity for Ben to take the mickey or stick the boot in further.

Instead, as the book’s strapline shows, this is ‘A Celebration of Unsung Cities’ and a chance for Ben to prove that anywhere - like anyone - can be interesting and enjoyable if approached in the right fashion.

Author Ben Aitken gets to know alpaca Arnie during his tour of the UK's unsung cities.

And among them was Sunderland - Ben’s first stop on his 12-stop tour and what turned out to be his favourite. In what he describes as a ‘clueless mooch’ around the city he found the beach both surprising and ‘gobsmacking’,enjoyed the smell of bacon from the beachside kiosk and packed in Roker Cliff Park, the Stadium of Light and ski-ing. He witnessed a young student blowing glass at the National Glass Centre and a late-night skinny dip and learned about the fabled Lambton Worm.

As with his travels through all his cities, food and drink were a constant feature. Although not too bowled away by the pease pudding, stottie and pink slice he did enjoy the Vietnamese beef shin taco at Mexico 70, one of ‘the best sandwiches of my life’ at Pop Recs and a beer at The Ship Isis.

Summing up his experiences of the cities at his official book launch Ben said his favourite was Sunderland adding: ‘Where else can you go skiing and skinny-dipping in the same day?’

Looking at all the cities visited he added: ‘They weren’t flawless, they weren’t unblemished but where is and who is? I really think anywhere can be interesting, like anyone, if you ask them the right questions and give them enough time.’

Ben Aitken's celebration of Sunderland is included in his new book

And this is exactly what you get from Sh*tty Breaks as Ben steps out of the train or bus station on arrival, takes you by the hand and leads you through the local attractions and oddities while ensuring there is enough time to grab a pint here and savour a local delicacy there so you never lack for sustenance on his weird and wonderful wanderings.

Ben admits to enjoying ‘walking in a curious fashion’. And he doesn’t mean backwards or without bending his knees but with his eyes peeled and ears to the ground. ‘When you walk in such a fashion, things jump out at you, like bits of stimulating shrapnel.’

So be prepared to be hit by these flying bits of shrapnel from all angles, whether from skiing and skinny-dipping in Sunderland, falling in love with Dunfermline, kissing an alpaca in Bradford, suffering jellied eels in Chelmsford to having more craic in Limerick than was wise.

But what I loved most was not the things Ben unearthed but the random assortment of characters he met along the way. Most of them thought he had lost his marbles when he explained he was writing about their cities and many, when asked the best part of where they lived, suggested it was going somewhere else.

But, wherever he went, Ben’s easy-going nature ensured he could always find someone to talk to so he could discover what really makes these places tick.

This is an affectionate and humorous tour of our nation - an ode to the unfashionable and little loved. Many of us could extol the virtues of cities such as Bath, Oxford, York, Liverpool, Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff. But Ben shows through Sh*tty Breaks that there will always be something worth discovering and someone worth talking to no matter where you are.

Ben Aitken is the author of six books. His latest, Sh*tty Breaks: A Celebration of Unsung Cities, is published by Ikon Books and is on sale now.