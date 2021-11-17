Ghanaian born Anthony Amoako-Attah is completing work, entitled Transition IV and commissioned as part of a series by the museum where it will be displayed between April and June 2022.

Before then Anthony will talk about his work in the online exhibition, which also looks at his influences behind his work; including the history of Sunderland’s traditional industries.

Anthony is currently studying a PhD at the University of Sunderland. He previously studied ceramics at university in Ghana, before completing his Masters degree at Sunderland. In 2020 he won the Aspiring Glass Artists prize at the Glass Prize Awards.

Anthony Amoako-Attah's incredible creations will be displayed in Sunderland inn 2022.

After his PhD, Anthony hopes to teach glass art, serving as a bridge between Ghana and the contemporary world of glass art.

He said: “Transition is a series of glass artworks that talk about my life, from childhood dreams through to the realities of life. Each stage of my life is represented by fabrics. I believe the clothes we wear determine our mood and vice versa.

“The exhibition talks about my experience of Sunderland when I first arrived as a student studying for a masters in contemporary glass. Coming from Ghana, my self-expression and dress changed alongside my environment.

“The artwork also details the history of Sunderland through fabric design, glass making, coal mining and shipbuilding found within the museum’s collection alongside traditional Ghanaian Kente design and Adinkra symbols.”

Anthony Amoako-Attah's incredible glass creations are made to look like fabric.

Jonathan Weston, exhibition officer Contemporary Visual Arts at Sunderland Culture, said: “Anthony is an emerging and important glass artist and we’re thrilled to be hosting his Transition series both online and at the museum.

“His work is beautiful and I’m sure local audiences will appreciate his thoughtful references to glass making, coal mining and shipbuilding that he weaves through his work – and which he learned about and researched at the museum.

“Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens commissioned the artwork and exhibitions as part of our Arts Council Collection National Partners Programme.

"The work continues his exploration of his dual identity being born in Ghana and living in Sunderland.”

Glas artist Anthony Amoako-Attah.

Transition IV will be online at sunderlandculture.org.uk from Monday, November 22.

