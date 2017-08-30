Winners announced for Chinese State Circus competition

Fifteen Echo readers will be enjoying the high-flying spectacle of the Chinese State Circus for free after entering our competition for tickets.

Earlier this month we gave readers the chance to win family tickets to the show, which will be at Seaburn Recreation Ground from September 5-10, worth £118 each.

The tickets will admit two adults and up to three children, aged two to 12-years-old, and can be used at a performance and day of the winners’ choice.

Tickets have been sent out to the winners today, who are: Kelly Hodgson from Seaham, Steve Redhead from South Shields, Mrs B Cummings from Blackfell in Washington, Agnes Thompson from Castletown, Mrs L Fairweather from Plains Farm, Christine Cavanagh from Springwell Village, Mrs Potts from Roker, Mrs M Thompson from Fulwell, Ann Blakelock from Roker, Mrs E Roberts from Castletown, Janice Magnus from Hall Farm, Hannah Rich from North Haven, Mrs M Williamson from Silksworth, Teresa Johnston from Ryhope and Lindsey Thynne from Ryhope.

Winners will be able to see the circus’ new show, Dynasty, which is inspired by the roots of the circus art form that can be traced back to more than 2,000 years ago.

The show takes low-tech everyday objects and transforms them into hi-tech acrobatic equipment, such as hurtling porcelain jars and spinning plates, whilst skilled performers balance on gigantic pyramids of tables and chairs and use delicate strands of silk in aerial sequences.

Highlights will include world class Chinese acrobats, aerial artistes and jugglers and the masters of martial arts – the legendary Shaolin Warriors.

•The Chinese State Circus is at Seaburn Recreation Ground from Tuesday, September 5 to Sunday, September 10. Show times are Tuesday to Friday at 4.45pm & 7.30pm; Saturday at 2pm, 4.45pm & 7.30pm and Sunday at 12 noon & 3pm.