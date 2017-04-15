WIN: Tickets to Small Faces musical at Sunderland Empire

A musical which tells the story of how The Small Faces rocketed to fame is coming to Sunderland – and you could be there for free.

Written by award-winning actress Carol Harrison, All or Nothing will run at the Sunderland Empire for one week only from April 18-22.

The musical celebrates the unique sound of the iconic Mod band and features hits Whatcha Gonna Do About It, Tin Soldier, Lazy Sunday Afternoon, Here Comes the Nice, Itchycoo Park and All or Nothing.

Carol Harrison said: “It’s a real honour to be able to bring the extraordinary world of The Small Faces back to the fans and to a new audience, young and old.

“Audiences have embraced the chance to enjoy a bit of Mod nostalgia and the critics have all acknowledged the vivid underground vibe on stage as we bring the 60s scene into sharp focus.

“Our live band and cast tell the story of the rise and fall of the band, a journey as vivid and colourful as their sound, and get to showcase an amazing catalogue of music – hard edged R&B.

“This is music which influenced a generation of musicians from Paul Weller and The Jam to Oasis, Blur, The Verve and The Arctic Monkeys, not to mention millions of fans.

“We’ve found an amazingly loyal fan base and are thrilled to be bringing the show back across the country.”

All or Nothing tells the bittersweet tale of Kenney Jones, Ian McLagan, Ronnie Lane and Steve Marriott, four charismatic young men from East London with humour, attitude, passion and above all talent.

They went on to become The Small Faces and were rocketed into the big time.

•Tickets for All or Nothing at Sunderland Empire are available from 0844 871 3022 or www.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland

