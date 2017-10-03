War Horse set to gallop back to Sunderland Empire as part of 10th anniversary tour

A must-see show is returning to Sunderland Empire as part of a special tour.

War Horse, which has been seen by more than seven million people across the world, will be staged at the Sunderland Empire as part of its 10th anniversary tour.

The production, which will be on between February 6 and February 23, 2019, previously visited the city for a sold-out run in 2014.

Kash Bennett, producer for National Theatre Productions, said: "We’re so delighted to be bringing War Horse back to Sunderland after a few years away, as part of its 10th Anniversary Tour.

"After the brilliant welcome we received with the show’s last visit to the Empire, it’s fantastic to have the opportunity to introduce this beloved show to a whole new generation of theatre-goers in the North East, and for returning audiences to revisit Michael Morpurgo’s beautiful story.”

War Horse received its world premiere in October 2007, before opening at the New London Theatre in March 2009. Since its start, it has been seen in 97 cities in 10 countries, including productions on Broadway, in Toronto and Berlin.

The production is returning to the city as part of its 10th anniversary tour. Picture: Brinkhoff / Mgenburg

Based on the story written by Michael Morpurgo, War Horse follows the journey of Joey, a horse sold to the Cavalry and shipped to France. He belongs to young Albert, who remained in Devon on his parents' farm. Though he is not old enough to enlist, he sets off on a memorable mission to find his horse and bring him home.

Ben Phillips Sunderland Empire general manager, said: “It was a great honour to host the North East debut and successful run of War Horse in 2014.

"We are absolutely delighted that this critically acclaimed production will grace our stage once more in 2019, giving audiences another opportunity to see this poignant and highly charged production on tour.”

Tickets go on sale from Monday, October 9. Click here for more information.

Will you go to see War Horse? Picture: Brinkhoff / Mgenburg

War Horse is produced by the National Theatre. Picture: Brinkhoff / Mgenburg.