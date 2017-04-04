Sunderland youngsters set to shine in Evita

Youngsters have stars in their eyes about appearing in a UK tour of Evita.

A group of 24 students from Northern Star Theatre Arts, based at Sunderland College’s Bede Campus, have been asked by Bill Kenwright production company to perform in the show during this week’s run at Sunderland Empire.

Evita is in Sunderland all this week

It comes after the company were impressed by the children’s star quality when they appeared in the choir during last year’s run of Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat at the Empire.

Geri Feeney, principal at the stage school, said: “It’s a wonderful opportunity for 24 of our students and a great way for them to showcase their talents and perform in a West End production.

“The school has once again worked hard to make sure our students will be professional and give an outstanding performance.”

Following its smash hit run at London’s Dominion Theatre, Bill Kenwright’s production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita is running at Sunderland Empire until Saturday, April 8.

Telling the story of Eva Peron, wife of former Argentine dictator Juan Peron, Evita follows Eva’s journey from humble beginnings through to extraordinary wealth, power and iconic status which ultimately lead her to be heralded as the ‘spiritual leader of the nation’ by the Argentine people.

It stars Emma Hatton, fresh from playing Elphaba in the West End production of Wicked, and Gian Marco Schiaretti who is embarking on his first UK tour having played the title role in Disney’s production of Tarzan.

The musical, which spawned the Oscar-winning film version starring Madonna and Antonio Banderas, features tracks Don’t Cry For Me Argentina, On This Night of a Thousand Stars, You Must Love Me, and Another Suitcase in Another Hall.