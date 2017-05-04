Sunderland students take over arts venue for month of plays

City students are taking over an arts venue for a month of critically-acclaimed plays.

As part of the annual Sunfest festival, Sunderland University drama students will be stepping into the spotlight at Arts Centre Washington throughout May.

A previous Sunfest performance

The budding thespians will bring several plays to life at the venue, featuring the work of some of UK’s greatest playwrights, for a programme devised by the students themselves.

Arabella Plouviez, academic dean of Arts and Creative Industries at Sunderland University, said: “There are some really challenging performances being undertaken, and giving our students the opportunity to plan produce and perform at Arts Centre Washington gives them a fabulous opportunity.

“Our partnership with Arts Centre Washington continues to be a valuable opportunity for our students.”

Sunderland City Council’s Portfolio Holder for Public Health, Wellness and Culture, Councillor John Kelly said: “Alongside regional themes, some of theatre’s greatest names and greatest plays are being staged at the centre as part of Sunfest.

“Visiting Sunfest is a great opportunity to catch-up on the stage classics – new and old – and to show support for our city’s university, its students and their work.”

Matthew Blyth, audience development officer at Arts Centre Washington, said: ‘“We are delighted that the students are returning to Arts Centre Washington and looking forward to seeing their hard work come to life on stage.

“These students represent a future generation of artists who we hope will go on to live, work and thrive in the cultural landscape of the North East and beyond.”

SunFest performances

l On the Wrong Side of the Tide: tonight.

A night of ghostly goings-on await a group of students visiting Holy Island in this new play inspired by the work of David Almond and North Eastern folklore.

l Fractured Voices / Patterns of Purple Flowers: Saturday, May 6.

Verbatim theatre based on the true and poignant stories of domestic abuse survivors and their family and friends.

l Gut Girls on Thursday, May 11 and Saturday, May 13 by Sarah Daniels.

Gut Girls is the moving story of the girls who work in the gutting sheds of the Cattle Market and how their lives are changed when the sheds are closed down.

l Caucasian Chalk Circle: Thursday, May 18.

An epic play by Brecht. The play is a parable about a peasant girl who rescues a baby and becomes a better mother than its wealthy natural parents.

l Mother Courage: Saturday, May 20.

Set during the Thirty Years War, Mother Courage, a canteen woman, pulls her cart with her three children in the wake of the army, trading with the soldiers and attempting to make profit from the war.

l Coriolanus: Thursday, May 25.

Shakespeare’s searing tragedy of political manipulation and revenge.

l Romeo and Juliet: Saturday, May 27.

Shakespeare’s most famous romance and one of the greatest and most tragic love stories of all time.

l Sunfest runs at Arts Centre Washington from today until Saturday, May 27. Tickets for all performances are £7.50 / £6 (concessions )/ £5 (NUS) and start at 7.30pm.

To book or for more informationl. visit www.artscentrewashington.co.uk or call 0191 561 3455