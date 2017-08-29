Sunderland Stages unveils autumn/winter programme

Have your say

From cafes to pubs, a host of spaces across the city will be taking part in the autumn/winter season for Sunderland Stages.

The theatre programme, which aims to bring unique theatre and performances to unusual spaces, has unveiled the performances which will be taking place in the city in the coming months at venues including The Peacock, Pop Recs Ltd, Miss Tina’s, Arts Centre Washington and more.

For the first show of the season, on September 14, BBC producer and presenter Mr Drayton will bring his show, based around a record player, to Pop Recs.

As part of the show he’ll be playing The Futureheads’ first album in its entirety. One of the band members will also host a conversation section.

Other highlights include:

•Zest Theatre present First Person at the Bridges on September 23.

Two players can pop on a headset and enter the labyrinth of a virtual world and compete for the ultimate prize: happiness. The first person to complete the game and find happiness is the winner. The show is free to attend with drop in sessions at 11.30am, 1.30pm & 3pm.

•Open Clasp and Live Theatre in association with York Theatre Royal present Rattle Snake at Royalty Theatre on October 4.

A story with no ending; a chance meeting with one man changes the lives of two women forever. Now they both live trying to predict the unpredictable.

• The Toll at The Peacock on October 12

Luke Wright with Rowan McCabe support bring you a night of spoken word performance to Sunderland’s newest venue The Peacock.

• Zest Theatre and Half Moon co-production present What Once Was Ours at Bede Campus, Sunderland College on October 18

An immersive new show for young people about identity and belonging.

• Tröll a Miss Tina’s on October 24

A magical puppet show for youngsters aged three and over.

•For the full programme and ticket details visit www.sunderlandstages.co.uk