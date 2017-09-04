Sunderland’s Royalty Theatre raises the curtain on its new season

The Royalty Theatre has announced its programme for its 2016/27 season, which will kick off with Agatha Christie’s classic And Then There Were None.

The much-loved mystery by the world’s best-selling author is one of a number of dramas that audiences can look forward to in the community theatre’s 93rd season, along with Dennis Potter’s Blue Remembered Hills in November and the Pulitzer Prize-winning Rabbit Hole by David Lindsey-Abair in February.

Comedy fans can look forward to the wit and wonder of PG Wodehouse in the shape of Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense in March, as well as some side-splitting farce in Move Over Mrs. Markham by Ray Cooney and John Chapman in May.

As ever, there are the family favourites. After a well-received panto last year, writer Helen Bowie returns with the Dick Whittington and the season closes with Mike Kenney’s adaptation of kid’s classic The Wind in the Willows in June.

In addition, the theatre’s studio will once more be open to audiences for Shelagh Stephenson’s Five Kinds of Silence in January and Temple by Steve Waters in April.

Theatregoers can also look forward to a one-off concert on October 3 by classical crossover singer Joanna Forest, who hit the top of the classical charts earlier this year. And in July, there’s an out-of-season treat brought to you by the Royalty’s own Lee Stewart, with his new play There’s Someone Coming Through. October also sees another Sunderland Stages production at the theatre, this time Open Clasp Theatre Company’s Rattle Snake.

Artistic director Andrew Barella said: “After another enjoyable season at The Royalty Theatre, we are busily preparing for our next. We have a wide variety of plays this season which will hopefully appeal to all.

“We take pride in the hard work and professional standards we set out at the theatre, from our actors and directors, backstage and technical crews and even to how our visitors are greeted.

“We are grateful to all of our fantastic audience members who support us, year in, year out, and urge new audience members to join in and support your local theatre. We welcome all new members who wish to get involved with acting or backstage and no previous experience is needed.”

Production dates are:

•September 18-23: And Then There Were None

•October 30-November 4: Blue Remembered Hills

•December 7-17: Dick Whittington

January 24-27: Five Kinds of Silence

•February 19-24: Rabbit Hole

•March 19-24: Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense

•April 25-28: Temple

•May 21-26: Move Over Mrs Markham

•June 25-30: The Wind in the Willows

•Tickets can be booked via www.ticketsource.co.uk/royaltytheatre or on 0333 666 3366.