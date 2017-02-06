Sunderland pub quiz merges music with sketches

Comedy and music combine in a new music quiz coming to a city centre pub.

After sell-out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe and Live Theatre, sketch troupe Mixtape bring their unique brand of comedy to The Dun Cow on Friday, February 10 as a part of the Sunderland Stages Spring Programme.

Part sketch show and part music quiz, Mixtape encourages people to bring a team along and have a chance of winning a prize by guessing the songs, bands and artists that inspire each of the sketches.

The rules? Only the lyrics from the song can be used to form the sketches’ script and the running time of the sketch can’t be longer than the track that inspired it.

For their first show at The Dun Cow they’ll be presenting a Mega Mix of classic sketches from a variety of popular music genres including: The 80s, Boy Bands vs. Girl Bands, Solo Stars, Brit Pop and many more.

Mixtape director Melanie Rashbrooke said: “We’re really excited to bring Mixtape to The Dun Cow and to be part of Sunderland Stages, which champions innovative performance in treasured and unexpected places across Sunderland.

“We’ve got some exciting new tricks up our sleeve for the concept this year and we can’t wait to see what Sunderland audiences make of it. Grab a team, grab a pint (or two) and see if you have what it takes to win a Golden Mixtape.”

The Mixtapers for this show are North East performers James Barton, Steven Blackshaw, Lewis Jobson, Caroline Liversidge and Hannah Walker. The writers include the show’s director Melanie Rashbrooke, Lee Mattinson, Nina Berry and Alison Carr.

•Mixtape will be at The Dun Cow on Friday, February 10 from 7.30pm, on Friday, April 28 with an 80s show and on June 30 with a 90s show.

Tickets are £5 from http://www.artscentrewashington.co.uk/sunderland-stages.aspx

