Small Faces roll into Sunderland for All or Nothing

The streets of Sunderland welcomed a mob of Mods and a swath of scooters to herald the arrival of Small Faces musical All or Nothing.

The cast of the hit musical were joined by up to 20 scooters and their riders from Wearside Wanderers to celebrate everything Mod.

The cast of All or Nothing outside Sunderland Empire. Pictured are, from the left, Sophia Behn and Carol Harrison. Picture: TOM BANKS

Written by the award-winning actress Carol Harrison, All or Nothing tells the tale of Kenney Jones, Ian McLagan, Ronnie Lane and Steve Marriott; four charismatic young kids from East London with humour, attitude, passion and above all talent.

They became The Small Faces and were rocketed into the big time, only to discover the path to fantastic success is paved with exploitation, betrayal and ultimately tragedy.

The musical is packed full of all the band’s hits, including Whatcha Gonna Do About It, Tin Soldier, Lazy Sunday, Here Comes the Nice, Itchycoo Park and of course All or Nothing.

An Empire spokeswoman said: “Guests attending the opening night of the hit musical will be joined by up to 20 scooters and their riders from Wearside Wanderers outside the theatre later this evening to celebrate everything Mod!

“All or Nothing celebrates the unique sound of the iconic Mod band. The musical is packed full of all the timeless hits.

“In 1964, a new phenomenon exploded on to the dingy British streets. It was the essence of all that was cool. It was Mod.”

l All or Nothing is at Sunderland Empire until Saturday, April 22. Tickets from Tel. 0844 871 3022.