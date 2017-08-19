Roll up, roll up: Win 15 pairs of tickets to the Chinese State Circus in Sunderland

Roll up, roll up, the circus is back-flipping its way to Wearside - and 15 families could be there for free.

The world-famous Chinese State Circus will be erecting its big top at Seaburn Recreation Ground for a run of performances from September 5-10.

The Chinese State Circus. Photos by Dan Foster

And we’ve teamed up with the ringmaster to give away 15 family tickets worth £118 each.

The tickets will admit two adults and up to three children, aged two to 12-years-old, and can be used at a performance and day of your choice.

Winners will be able to see the circus’ new show, Dynasty, which is inspired by the roots of the circus art form that can be traced back to more than 2,000 years ago.

The show takes low-tech everyday objects and transforms them into hi-tech acrobatic equipment, such as hurtling porcelain jars and spinning plates, whilst skilled performers balance on gigantic pyramids of tables and chairs and use delicate strands of silk in aerial sequences.

Highlights will include world class Chinese acrobats, aerial artistes and jugglers and the masters of martial arts – the legendary Shaolin Warriors.

•The Chinese State Circus is at Seaburn Recreation Ground from Tuesday, September 5 to Sunday, September 10. Show times are Tuesday to Friday at 4.45pm & 7.30pm; Saturday at 2pm, 4.45pm & 7.30pm and Sunday at 12 noon & 3pm.

Tickets are available from 0844 4155228 (BT 10pp) or www.chinesestatecircus.com

•To be in with a chance of winning one of 15 family tickets to the show see today’s Echo.