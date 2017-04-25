New play heading to Washington challenges stereotypes of ADHD

A new play which challenge stereotypes with a curious, comic and candid look at ADHD, mental health and diagnosis in the 21st century comes to Arts Centre

Washington on Thursday June, 29 as part of a national tour.

Award-winning Manchester theatre company Art with Heart have co-created Declaration, a new show on the process of seeking a diagnosis for ADHD as an adult.

Declaration is based on comedian and storyteller Sarah Emmott’s personal experiences.

She said: “As a child, I was a coiled spring, bouncing off the walls but I was never diagnosed. My current doctor thinks I have ADHD, but adult diagnosis is complex.”

ADHD is a group of behavioural symptoms including inattentiveness, hyperactivity and impulsiveness.

Women and girls are more likely to go undiagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) as they cover symptoms and ‘act normal.’

After Sarah’s difficult process of gaining diagnosis, Art with Heart decided to publicly explore a private matter.

Sarah added: “In the media the images projected of ADHD are of young boys tearing around supermarkets, Mums in despair. Women and indeed, adults with ADHD are almost invisible in popular culture.”

Declaration promises to offer a fresh, fun and frank perspective on the ADHD debate.

Since 2010, the company have produced numerous theatre productions and arts projects. Their work with local communities led to a nomination for Community Group or Organisation of the Year at the 2016 LGBT Foundation Hero Awards.

•Tickets for Declaration on June 29 at 7.30pm are £6 from Tel. O191 561 3455