Joe McElderry to bring Christmas cheer to the region with seasonal performance of Joseph

Singing star Joe McElderry will be coming home for Christmas with Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

It was revealed today that the show, which sees Joe starring in the title-role, will be at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena for this year’s Christmas season.

The family show is the X Factor winner’s first major theatrical appearance. He has spent the last year touring the production, which also appeared at Sunderland Empire last summer.

Joe, from South Shields, said: “I am so excited to be bringing this wonderful show back home for Christmas!

“I have had an amazing year touring with Joseph so far and we have had fantastic audiences, so to bring it back to the North East in Newcastle over Christmas is very special and is really the icing on the cake to an already fantastic year.

Joe McElderry as Joseph.

“I cannot wait to see everyone at the shows over the festive period.”

The musical will run at the Metro Radio Arena from December 19 until December 31. For more information, click here.