Jason Manford announces Sunderland Empire tour date

Comedian Jason Manford has added a Sunderland date to his forthcoming tour as he returns to stand up.

Extra shows have been added to his Muddle Class tour, including a performance to finish the 64-date tour at Sunderland Empire on July 21 2018.

The tour will see the comedian travel the length and breadth of the country after an opening date in Leeds on January 24.

Jason, who is also known for his presenting stints on The One Show and as a panel member on 8 out of 10 Cats, said: “I’m really excited to be announcing more dates for my tour, it’s going to be ace.

“If you’ve enjoyed my humour before then definitely come along as this will be the best show to date. Saying that, if you haven’t enjoyed me before then don’t come because it’s kind of more of the same.”

Last time Jason was in Sunderland, on tour with The Producers musical, he sparked an online debate about accommodation in the city after tweeting: “Really struggling for somewhere nice to stay in Sunderland on tour! Me and Cory English are staying together but the nearest place that looks suitable is in Newcastle! No Decent AirBnBs or serviced apartments! Nightmare!”

Hundreds took to Twitter and Facebook to have their say on the issue, with a backlash from some, but the comedian found a suitable apartment for the duration of his time in the city.

In addition to his return to stand-up, Jason hosts a three-hour live show on Absolute Radio every Sunday morning.

He is also presenting a brand new Sunday night primetime TV game show called Bigheads which started on ITV1 on April 23. Next month, Jason can also be seen guest starring in the new series of Benidorm.

In what little spare time he has, Jason runs Manford’s Comedy Club with his brother Colin, which showcases established names and the stars of tomorrow.

•Tickets for Jason Manford at Sunderland Empire, priced £27.50, go on sale on Friday, April 28 at 10am from 0844 871 3022 or http://www.jasonmanford.com/tour/