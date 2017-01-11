Jack & the Beanstalk sets giant record at Durham Gala Theatre

Durham’s Gala Theatre is celebrating the bestselling show in its history.

More than 33,000 children and adults flocked to see 69 performances of Jack and the Beanstalk across seven weeks over the festive period.

The panto, which had already broken records as Gala Theatre’s fastest selling show ever, was written by Neil Armstrong and Paul Hartley who also starred as villainous Fleshcreep and comical Silly Simon.

They were joined by Jamie Brown as Jack along with Sarah Boulter as Princess Jilliana, Sally Collett as Fairy Moonflower and Paul Dunn as the larger-than-life Dame Trott.

Robin Byers, manager of the Gala Theatre, said: “Every year we try to make our pantomime production more ambitious and exciting, and we are delighted that our audiences keep responding in growing numbers. It’s a real privilege to make a panto which resonates so well with Durham audiences.

“We are also excited to announce that Neil and Paul will be returning to the Gala for our 2017 Christmas show - producing and directing the epic tale of Robinson Crusoe.”

•Robinson Crusoe will be at Durham Gala from November 23 to January 6. There’s an early bird discount for tickets paid for before January 31. Quote EARLYBIRD if calling the Gala Theatre box office on 03000 266 600 or if attending in person. The discount is automatically applied for online bookers at www.galadurham.co.uk