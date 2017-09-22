Fast & Furious Live will zoom to North East on global tour

Fast & Furious fans are set to get fired up when a touring version of the hit film franchise heads to the North East.

It’s been announced that Fast & Furious Live will speed into Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena from April 6-8.

The show is set to recreate some of the most famous moments from the movies, as well as new stunts.

Creative director and executive producer, Fast & Furious Live, Rowland French said: “It’s been years in the making, and we are beyond excited to finally show fellow fans what we have been creating in order to bring Fast & Furious Live to the global stage.

“With this mix of extraordinary stunts, special effects, cutting-edge 3D-projection mapping – as well as drivers pushing their own limits — every performance will create an unforgettable experience for the live audience. Twenty-three cities across 14 countries is just the beginning for Fast & Furious Live.”

The tour-hour show will use favourite cars and replicas. from Dom’s legendary Dodge Charger to the flip car from Fast & Furious 6, as well as locations from the film series created via state-of- the-art 3D projection mapping.

“Fast & Furious Live will allow audiences worldwide to experience the extreme action sequences from the franchise through an authentic live experience,” said Vince Klaseus, president at Universal Brand Development. “With this live show, we are redefining fan access and bringing audiences closer than ever to their favourite movie moments.”

•Tickets will go on sale at 9am on September 29 and are available online, from the booking hotline number 0844 493 6666 or in person from the Metro Radio Arena Box Office.