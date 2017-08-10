Dance school kids take part in Sunderland panto auditions

Pint-sized panto hopefuls were full of beans at auditions for this year’s festive spectacular at Sunderland Empire.

It may still be summer, but preparations are in full swing for Jack and the Beanstalk which will reach new heights at the theatre this December.

Young dancers on stage at Sunderland Empire Theatre auditioning for roles in this year's panto.

Young dancers from Kathleen Davies Stage School, Shameem Karim School of Performing Arts and The Worx - Dance Theatre Arts leaped and twirled on stage at the Empire in a bid to impress producers from of the show and earn a place in the spotlight.

Panto producer Martin Dodd said: “Once again we were absolutely delighted with the standard of the children who auditioned for Jack & the Beanstalk. Over 70 young dancers attended the auditions and choosing our three teams was therefore very difficult.

“However the juvenile and senior dancers chosen will perfectly complement the fantastic cast that we already have lined up for the giant of a pantomime coming to the Sunderland Empire this Christmas.”

Successful auditionees will share the stage with the panto’s stars including Coronation Street and Emmerdale star Bill Ward as the giant’s henchman Fleshcreep, Janine Duvitski from Benidorm and One Foot in the Grave as the Vegetable Fairy and North East playwright and actor Philip Meeks as Jack’s mum Dame Trott.

Young dancers on stage at Sunderland Empire Theatre auditioning for roles in this years panto.

Jack and the Beanstalk will run at Sunderland Empire from December 15 to January 7 next year.

•Tickets available from the Box Office on High Street West, via the ticket centre 0844 871 3022* or www.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland

*Calls cost up to 7p per minute plus standard network charges. Booking and transaction fees may apply to telephone and online

bookings.