Curtain raised on new season at Arts Centre Washington

A spectacular fire dance, which will cap off an immersive performance that fuses hip hop with circus skills, is set to be one of many highlights of the new season at Arts Centre Washington.

Glow, a light performance and projection piece, is set to light up the venue with a neon party on November 18.

Ahead of that, the autumn / winter programme, which features a host of theatre, music, comedy and art, will kick off with a double bill of Sunderland AFC-themed plays, Cornered and Wise Men Say on September 14.

Cornered is penned by Look North’s Jeff Brown and tells the true story of Dave Corner and his cup final nightmare.

Other theatre highlights include Jane Eyre: An Autobiography, on November 9, which is told through Jane’s eyes.

As ever the centre has a programme of theatre for children and families, such as Small Worlds, which takes you inside a performance tent to watch an

extraordinary fusion of digital animation and traditional puppetry for children aged 5-11.

Meanwhile, Dogs Don’t Do Ballet is a brand new stage adaptation of the popular children’s book about a dog’s secret dancing desires by Anna Kemp, for

children age three and over.

Live music is also in plentiful supply with The Jar Family from Hartlepool, whose knock out rootsy folk rock has choruses as big as the room and with all the passion of The Pogues.

Double take as Roxy Musique pay tribute to Washington’s own son Bryan Ferry and Blackmore’s Blood replicate the awesome talent and sound of the former Deep Purple and Rainbow lead guitarist.

The arts centre is also home to the award winning Davy Lamp Folk Club, with upcoming acts including Billy Mitchell and Anthony John Clarke.

Stand Up Comedy also features on the programme with Newcastle improv legends The Suggestibles, cult Tyneside comedian Gavin Webster and Britain’s Got

Talent Impressionist Cal Halbert.

If you want to take part in the arts the centre has a vast array of classes and courses to get involved in.

•For the full line up, dates and tickets visit www.artscentrewashington.co.uk or call 0191 561 3455.