Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time returns to North East

The National Theatre’s multi award-winning production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is set to return to Newcastle Theatre Royal.

After a sell-out visit in 2015, the show will return to the venue from May 30 to June 10, 2017.

National Theatre producer Kash Bennett said: “We were overwhelmed by the enthusiastic reception from audiences around the UK and Ireland when we toured The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time in 2014-15, and are delighted to be taking this beautiful and inventive show to new venues and making return visits to others.’

Simon Stephens’ adaptation of Mark Haddon’s best-selling novel received seven Olivier Awards in 2013 including Best New Play, Best Director, Best Lighting Design and Best Sound Design.

The show’s first tour was seen by almost 400,000 people nationwide, whilst it continues to play to packed houses in the West End.

The show tells the story of Christopher Boone, who is fifteen years old. He stands beside Mrs Shears’ dead dog, which has been speared with a garden fork, it is seven minutes after midnight and Christopher is under suspicion.

He records each fact in a book he is writing to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington. He has an extraordinary brain, and is exceptional at maths while ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched and distrusts strangers. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a frightening journey that upturns his world.

The production is directed by Marianne Elliott, an associate director of the National Theatre where her productions have included: Husbands and Sons, the record-breaking War Horse (co-directed with Tom Morris), The Light Princess, Port, Season’s Greetings, All’s Well that Ends Well, Harper Regan and more.

•The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time appears at Newcastle Theatre Royal from May 30 – June 10 (Evenings: 7.30pm, Matinees: Wed 2pm (not 31 May) Thu 2pm and Sat 2.30pm). Tickets are from £14.50 and can be purchased from the Theatre Royal Box Office on 08448 11 21 21 or book at www.theatreroyal.co.uk