City parks taken over for plays programme

All the world’s a stage as thespians prepare to bring a series of Shakespeare plays to city parks.

Theatre Space North East will once again bring live theatre, including two Bard classics, to green spaces this summer with a series of productions.

This year’s programme kicks off next month and will see the roving storytellers perform the epic battles of Henry IV in Roker Park, the adventures of Robin Hood in Mowbray Park and the charming tale of Much Ado About Nothing to Barnes Park.

Last year the award-winning theatre company attracted audiences of 1,200 to its run of Romeo and Juliet and artistic director Corinne Kilvington is hoping this year’s plays will prove equally as popular.

She said: “To get those crowds is great. It’s different to other productions because the audience meet us at a set time and place and instead of the actors coming on to the stage, performing the first scene and going off the stage while the audience sits still, the actors come off the stage and the audience go with them.

“It’s a great way of using the park and getting a bit of exercise.”

Henry IV Part 1 will run at Roker Park at 7pm each night from July 13-16; Robin Hood at Mowbray Park at 1pm and 3.30pm daily from August 5-6 and Much Ado About Nothing in Barnes Park at 6pm nightly from August 17-20.

The performances run on a donation basis. Although audiences don’t need a ticket to attend they are asked to make a donation of £10 after each performance to help fund costs.