Chilling tales to be told in Washington

Prepare to be spooked when The Book of Darkness & Light heads to Wearside.

Featuring three chilling tales and two ghostly performers, the production heads to Arts Centre Washington next month as part of its national tour.

The Book of Darkness & Light is a new storytelling experience from writer Adam Z. Robinson and musician Ben Styles.

Using a combination of original ghost stories and live violin music, the performances aim to be spooky, mesmerising and charming. Each show includes some short, local ghost stories and legends specific to the location, so Adam and Ben have been brushing up on their knowledge of Washington.

With the ancient book in hand, The Storyteller tells three chilling tales as The Musician provides a haunting score.

The stories range from moving to macabre: In Plagued, a cruel politician gets his comeuppance when he returns home one wintery night. In Girl, Dancing an ageing stage star becomes jealous of her step-daughter’s fame, making a ghastly decision to get her out of the picture.

In The Bonehouse, a historian comes face-to-face with the gruesome history of an abandoned village lock-up.

The production has already proved a hit in the region after a successful show at The Customs House in South Shields last month.

Adam said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing our ghost stories to Arts Centre Washington. The Book of Darkness & Light is an evening of chilling, enthralling tales, all set off with a live, haunting violin score. It’s perfect for this time of year with the dark nights.

“Part of the show references local ghost stories and legends and it’s always fascinating to hear about the tales each town and city has.

“We can’t wait to see what Washington has in store for us.”

The Book of Darkness & Light tour is supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England. The show, which takes place at 7.30pm on December 14, is suitable for people aged 14 and over.