Call the Midwife’s Laura Main to star in Shrek at Sunderland Empire

Casting has been announced for the new tour of Shrek The Musical which is set to take “ogre” Sunderland Empire in January.

The cast bringing to life the monster tale will include Steffan Harri, from the original UK tour, as Shrek, Call the Midwife star Laura Main as Princess Fiona, Marcus Ayton as Donkey and Samuel Holmes as Lord Farquaad.

Meanwhile, Nigel Harman will return as the director for the hit production which runs at Sunderland Empire from January 31 to February 11.

Following the success of the first UK and Ireland tour, the original production team is also reuniting for the nationwide tour, which begins at Edinburgh Playhouse in December.

Laura said: “I’ve been waiting a long time for an adventure like this to come along and now that it has I am ready to swap the surgery for the swamp in one of my favourite musicals. Shrek has made a ‘believer’ out of me and I can’t wait for this fairytale to take me across the country.”

Caro Newling, co-Producer, Neal Street Productions, said: “For this Shrek tour, we are particularly excited to be bringing together Nigel Harman, with whom we have worked on many successful Neal Street projects, and Laura Main who joined Call The Midwife for the very first series back in 2012.

“Since Shrek the Musical’s West End debut in 2011 we have opened our doors to nearly two million audience members nationwide. It’s great to be going out on the road again.”