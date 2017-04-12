Budding Sunderland theatre star leaps into the spotlight

A former Sunderland College student who is making leaps and bounds in the performing arts industry returned to the classroom to share some of his skills with aspiring starlets.

Talented performer Michael Brown is now studying at the prestigious Laine Theatre Arts where he was awarded a £65,000 scholarship to complete a three year dance and musical theatre diploma.

The Surrey-based international dance and drama training school has produced stars such as Victoria Beckham, actress Hayley Tamaddon, and West End stars Ruthie Henshall and Kerry Ellis, to name but a few.

Michael is following in their footsteps and hopes to see his name up in lights in London’s West End and New York’s Broadway one day.

The 19-year-old returned to Sunderland College’s Arts Academy, where he studied BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Dance and A-Level Drama and Theatre Studies, to run a masterclass for current performing arts students.

Michael said: “It was fantastic to be back at the college and to see both new and old faces. When I studied here I received lots of support – the lecturers tried to get the most out of me and pushed me in the direction of where I wanted to go, so I wanted to come back as a thank you and do something for them.

“I led a contemporary dance workshop, including elements of jazz and commercial dance, which will go towards the students’ final major project at the end of their course. The students seemed to really enjoy it and I hope they got something out of it, especially as the style of dancing is something they wouldn’t have done before.”

Michael was also on hand to give advice on the industry.