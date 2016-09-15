Sunderland exhibition set to shine with digital display

An exhibition featuring digital artworks by marginalised groups in the city will go on display next week.

The Shine On exhibition will showcase the talents of those who attend mental health groups, offenders, those with learning difficulties, the long-term unemployed, refugees and young people who’ve been excluded from mainstream education.

It’s the third year the display will be staged by award-winning social enterprise Media Savvy CIC which works with hard to reach learners to promote employability, education and creativity through the medium of digital arts and media.

After a series of workshops, the resulting exhibition, which is supported by University of Sunderland and Sunderland City Council, will go on display at the university’s Design Centre Gallery in St Michael’s Way on September 20 from 6pm and will run until September 27.

Managing director Dan Makaveli, 34, a Sunderland university graduate said: “Shine On is one of our major highlights of the year and our learners continue to amaze and astonish us with their fantastic achievements.

“During this year we reached a couple of key milestones as an organisation, including delivering our hundredth course and we have also exceeded a thousand learners enrolled.”

After taking part in the workshops, many of the learners have progressed into further employment and education.

In 2012, the Sunderland-based not-for-profit organisation was named Best Start-up Business in the North East & Yorkshire from over 200 shortlisted, for the inaugural Lloyds TSB Enterprise Awards.