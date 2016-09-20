Sunderland dog trainer takes the lead with training book

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks?

A Sunderland author has penned a book about how humans can become more interesting to their pets.

How to Be Your Dog's Superhero book Dom Hodgson with dog Sidney

Dog trainer Dominic Hodgson from Ryhope has drawn upon his years of experience with man’s best friend to write about how the power of play can make your pooch more placid.

In the book, How To Be Your Dog’s Superhero, he tackles dogs who get easily distracted when they leave the house, which makes taking them out anything but a walk in the park.

Dominic, who runs business Pack Leader Dog Adventures, said: “When people get a dog they have this image in their head of nice long walks with their pet, but for some people it’s not always like that. The reality is that the only thing that keeps you together is the dog lead itself.

“Often dogs quickly become interested in other things when they’re out of the house which you can’t control, like birds, empty pizza boxes or other dogs. “They pull on the lead or run off after other dogs. So it’s about making them more interested in you to stop them doing that.”

The book, which features one of Dom’s dogs, Barry, a Dogue de Bordeaux, has already made the top ten of dog care books on Amazon.

As well as making walks stress-free, it aims to improve people’s relationships with their pets, while socialising them with other humans and dogs, and looks at how you can use your dog’s daily ration of food to play, train and entertain them.

Dom, who is dad to Alex, 19, and Toby, 11, said: “Sometimes if a dog has had a particular behaviour for years and years it can take a while to change that, but I recommend games you can play which ultimately help you enjoy your dog more too.

“Some breeds, like working dogs, are bred for a specific job so you need to find an outlet for what they are bred for, such as replacing a pheasant with a ball.”

l How To Be Your Dog’s Superhero is priced £19.97 and is available for Kindle, as an audio book and to buy from http://mydogssuperhero.com/



