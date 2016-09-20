Spot the Black Cats among the Snowdogs to become SAFC mascot

Find the Black Cats among the Snowdogs and win the chance to become an SAFC mascot.

The Stadium of Light is home to two of the pack from the Great North Snowdogs: Wonderhound who has taken up residence at the North East corner of the stadium and Spraydog who is near the main reception.

Wonderhound

The pair are part of a trail across the North East which has seen 61 dogs installed at locations and landmarks across Wearside, South Tyneside, Gateshead, Newcastle and Northumberland.

As an added attraction, the football club has created its own Black Cat trail for families to complete - with one participant being given the chance to lead their heroes out onto the pitch.

To be in with a chance of winning, visitors need to pick up a map from the Hilton Garden Inn and find the black cats hidden near to the Snowdogs.

Once all the cats have been found, the forms need to be handed into the hotel reception where families will then be entered into a prize draw for a part-season card for a family of four and a mascot place for one youngster for Sunderland’s match against Liverpool at the Stadium of Light on January 2.

The Great North Snowdogs trail has been created by Newcastle’s St Oswald’s Hospice, which cares for young people from across the region, and art organisation, Wild in Art.

“We were delighted to support the Great North Snowdogs trail and we think visitors will love our two dogs, one of which in particular is definitely going to appeal to our fans,” said Gary Hutchinson, commercial director at Sunderland AFC.

“But we also needed to stay faithful to our famous mascots so we’ve come up with a unique way for Samson and Delilah to be involved which will hopefully make it even more exciting for visitors.”

A specially devised app which can be downloaded from today will also feature a range of special offers for the Hilton Garden Inn Sunderland and the Karbon Grill restaurant alongside the SAFC club store.

A range of offers on two matches – Crystal Palace on September 24 and West Brom on October 1 – have also been included in the deals, which can either be accessed via the app or by taking a selfie with the snowdogs and posting it on social media.

Anyone posting needs to use the appropriate hashtags - #wonderhound, #safcSpraydog and #greatnorthsnowdog. Terms and conditions apply to all of the offers.

People who do not have access to social media can still take advantage of the offers by showing the picture of themselves with the dog at the relevant outlet.

The Great North Snowdogs trail will run until November 29 after which the dogs will be auctioned to raise funds for the hospice.