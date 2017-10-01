Singer hopes to wow judges on tonight's X Factor

A singer is set to appear on TV screens nationwide as she hopes to advance in The X Factor

Karen Kennedy, 42, is set for tonight's show and hopes to wow the judges and advance through to the Bootcamp stage in the hit ITV show.

She will perform on her own on X Factor, but is also part of a band separately called Gravity, and will be performing with the band in Sheffield tonight while the episode of X Factor is aired.

Karen, from Peterlee, who performed on stage at this year's Peterlee Show, said: "They phoned me on Friday to tell me the performance would be shown this weekend.

"I'm really excited. It's surreal. I'm just a girl from Peterlee who has been singing for 27 years, and I've finally got to this point where I can show what I can do.

"I can't wait to see the audition back.

"To be on the TV is a dream come true.

"The second audition was performed in front of 4,000 people at Wembley Arena.

"It was amazing.

"I'm at work in Sheffield tonight with my band, so I can't watch it as it goes out. I'll have to watch it when I get home. Work is work so it can't be helped.

"The judges were all really, really nice to me.

"I started singing in the clubs when I was 15."

The X Factor starts tonight on ITV 1 at 7.30pm.