Sunderland clubbing institution Fino’s is back

Dust off your shoulder pads and backcomb your perm - Fino’s is back.

A reunion weekend is set to bring back the hairspray and highlights of one of Sunderland’s most popular nightclubs.

Based in Park Lane, Fino’s, which ran from the late ‘70s to 2001, was once the place to be for over 25s who flocked to its dancefloor for its disco tunes.

It was so popular local punk band The Toy Dolls even released a song, She Goes to Fino’s, in its honour in 1984.

Celebrities also enjoyed a night out at Fino’s, including the Sunderland team who celebrated a 1990 play-off triumph over the Magpies there.

It’s now long gone after the building, which later became Chase, was knocked down to create Port of Call.

Finos Nightclub Park Lane 22 December 1992

But a former manager at the nightclub is bringing it back to life.

Stefan Emmerson worked at the nightclub, which was once above American diner Johnny Ringo’s, in the ‘90s and remembers it fondly.

Now he’s hosting a reunion night at the bar he manages today, Hanover Place in Deptford, on the weekend of July 14 and 15 from 8pm to late.

“A lot of people remember it so fondly,” he said. “I think even more so now because there isn’t anywhere these days that just caters for the over 25s crowd. It always had a great atmosphere and was regarded at the best nightclub in Sunderland.

“As well as all the old Fino’s customers we’re asking people who used to go to Johnny Ringo’s to come along.”

The night will feature original Fino’s DJs, including Tubes, who’ll be playing disco tracks, as well as doormen who worked the door at the time.

If the night proves successful, there are plans in place for a monthly reunion night.

Entry to the Fino’s Reunion Night is free.

17 June 1992

Toy Dolls at Finos, pic taken 18 March 1985

December, 1992

Park Lane December 1982 ABC Cinema Finos Night club

