See inside the new look snooker club that’s right on cue

Punters are going potty about the new look at a popular snooker club.

Around £400,000 has been ploughed into creating the Sky Lounge, which is now unrecognisable from its former guise as Washington Snooker Club.

The revamped Sky Lounge on Oxclose Road, Washington. Picture: TOM BANKS

Though the club still has pool and snooker tables, it’s also pulling people in with its bar and live entertainment offering.

Business partners David Ball and Marc Farnsworth, who is a No 1 IPA pool player, used to use the club as patrons, so when the opportunity came to buy it they jumped at the chance to give it a new lease of life.

David says the refurbishment is proving popular.

“We’ve only been open a few weeks and the response has been incredible, we’ve been absolutely rammed,” he said. “It was in desperate need of a refurb and was really tired looking.”

The revamped Sky Lounge on Oxclose Road, Washington. Picture: TOM BANKS

The club, in Oxclose Road, Columbia, was closed for ten weeks while it underwent a complete refurbishment.

David said: “The only thing left that was there before is the roof tiles and floor. Everything else, down to the toilets and electrics, is all brand new. “We’ve really opened up the front of the club and made it a lot more welcoming to people.

“We’re still a sports pub, so we have the pool and snooker tables, darts and dominoes, but we’re really focusing on the social side too. We’ve started to host bands, soloists and acoustic acts on weekends and it’s proving a really popular addition. We’re also looking to start doing food from next week.”

The revamped Sky Lounge on Oxclose Road, Washington. Picture: TOM BANKS