Revealed: The age at which it's tragic to go to a nightclub

If you're in your late 30s and planning a night on the town this weekend, you might not want to bother.

New research has revealed the age that others think we are officially "too old" to be seen in a nightclub - 37.

Many people prefer staying in to going out, and all it entails: getting dressed up, organising babysitters, ordering taxis - not to mention the cost.

Researchers took a look into the nation's social lives and revealed 46% of us dread nights out, preferring to cosy up in front of the telly, no matter what the weather.

And according to the respondents, 37 is the age it becomes tragic to go to nightclubs, with 31 emerging as the age we officially prefer staying in to going out.

Nights out being too expensive was the main excuse for six out of 10 of us staying at home, Brits, and a further 29% said they simply can't face a hangover the next day.

Nearly half said evenings out were no longer "their scene", and a further 14% moaned about unpredictable weather when hitting the town.

Having to get dressed-up (22%), arranging babysitters (12%) and the hassle of booking taxis (21%) were also among the reasons people are shunning evenings out.

A long-suffering 13% of women said their feet hurt too much wearing high heels, so it just wasn't worth the effort.

A sizeable 46% said they love nothing more than changing into comfortable clothes for a night in, while 44% said they like to kick back and slouch on the sofa for hours on end.

Three in 10 of the adults polled said a perfect night in would involve devouring a boxset, and nearly a quarter like to spend an evening whiling away the time on social media.

Eight out of 10 admitted they feel relieved when having a night in and they see friends posting pictures on social media of raucous, boozy gatherings.

The survey also found that on a typical night out, Brits will fork out £35, but the perfect night in, with a take-away, drinks and snacks will only set you back £17.

Matt Walburn, brand and communications director for Currys PC World, which commissioned the study, said: "The Great Indoors study recognises the fact that there comes a time when we appreciate our home comforts more than a hectic social life, and it can often be a drag to play the social butterfly at parties and nights out.

"Technology is a big lure of staying in, and our findings show how it's transformed home habits, with Brits proudly investing in their households more than ever before.

"It's now almost impossible to get bored at home, with endless boxsets and the latest technology, such as 4K TV, enhancing the in-house experience, so much, that it often surpasses its 'outdoor' equivalent.

"That coupled with social media, online shopping, and gaming with pals often means more pleasure can be had on a night IN than a night out."

37% of respondents said there is nothing more tragic than seeing adults in their 40s and 50s surrounded by 20-somethings in pubs and bars.

Of those polled, nearly seven out of 10 said they were relieved when they met 'the one', as it meant they no longer have to trawl local haunts for a suitor and could finally embrace cosy nights in.

But 29% said they still have an active social life, preferring to have big nights in, where they order in food, watch films or cook big curries.

In fact, 14% said when they invite friends round, their favourite pastime is to stalk people on Facebook and 28% play computer games.

A lively 17% crank up the karaoke machine and 18% watch boxsets as a group.