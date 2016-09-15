Popular Durham City pub to reopen after £385,000 refit

New life is being breathed into a popular Durham City pub when it reopens later this month.

After a £385,000 investment, the former Slug and Lettuce in Walkergate will open its doors as late night bar Missoula on Friday, September 30.

The bar has undergone a complete transformation and now has an Americana-style decor to match the range of imported American craft beers.

The two terraces have also been given a makeover.

Food will be served during the day, including tapas planks, burritos and pizzas, while the drinks menu will include a range of cocktails, spirits, proseccos and sharing cocktails served in teapots.

On the launch weekend of September 30 and October 1, there will be entertainment from resident DJs and performers from Area 51, as seen on Britain’s Got Talent.