Londonderry pub to reopen as The Peacock

The former Londonderry pub will reopen at the end of this month as The Peacock.

After months of renovation and restoration of the historic watering hole by The Mac Trust, the venue will open as part of the emerging culture quarter.

The High Street West venue has been named The Peacock after a coaching inn which stood on the site from 1770 to 1834.

It was rebuilt in 1901 and opened as The Londonderry, in honour of coal mine owner the Marquess of Londonderry, which it was known as until the music, arts and culture group bought it last summer.

Though the move was welcomed by many in the city, regulars at the popular pub objected to its closure and sale and started a Save the Londonderry campaign.

The refit follows the culture group’s award-winning transformation of the nearby Dun Cow pub, which completed the first phase of Mac Trust’s aim to create a culture quarter in the city.

Work is well underway on the second phase which will see the redevelopment of the Old Fire Station into a restaurant, cafe, heritage centre and dance and drama studios, due to open in September.

Meanwhile, phase three will see the creation of a new auditorium next to the fire station which will host music, dance, drama and spoken word performances.

Earlier this year, Arts Council England (ACE) awarded a £6million grant through the National Lottery to the Sunderland Music, Arts and Culture (MAC) Trust towards the cost of the new auditorium which is due to open in 2019.

The Peacock is currently recruiting for staff in time for its opening date on May 26.