Is your favourite Sunderland pub in the Good Beer Guide 2017?

The ultimate guide to quality watering holes has hit the shelves.

The latest edition of CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide is out now.

Black Horse, West Boldon

The new edition of the Guide – published by the Campaign for Real Ale – records the vibrancy of the British real ale market, with more than 200 new breweries opening in the past year, with 1,540 now operating in Britain.

But which Wearside pubs have made the grade for 2017?

Avenue is up first.

The pub in Zetland Road, Sunderland, serves two changing beers.

CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2017.

Chesters, in the city’s Chester Road, has also been included. It has six changing beers.

The Dun Cow also made the grade.

The pub in High Street West, next door to the Sunderland Empire, serves Camerons Strongarm and six changing beers.

Fitzgeralds, in Green Terrace, Sunderland, also made the list.

The Copt Hill, in Seaham Road, Houghton.

It offers its customers Fyne Ales Jarl, Timothy Taylor Boltmaker, Titanic Plum Porter and five changing beers.

Harbour View was also included.

The pub, in Harbour View, Sunderland, has six changing beers.

Ivy House, in Worcester Terrace, Ashbrooke also made the list. It has five changing beers.

The restaurant, Poetic License at the Roker Hotel, Roker, Sunderland.

King’s Arms in Beach Street, Deptford, is also featured in the guide.

It serves Timothy Taylor Landlord and six changing beers.

Poetic License in Roker Terrace, Roker, also made the grade.

It serves Sonnet 43 American Pale Ale, Blonde Beer, Bourbon Milk Stout, India Pale Ale, Steam Beer and four changing beers.

Port of Call, in Park Lane, is also included. It offers Thornbridge Jaipur IPA and Maxim Double Maxim.

Ship Isis, in Silksworth Row, is on the list too. It serves Camerons Strongarm and seven changing beers.

Port of Call, Park Lane, Sunderland.

William Jameson, in Fawcett Street, also made the grade.

It offers its customers Greene King Abbot, Ruddles Best Bitter and four changing beers.

Also included from the area is the Grey Horse, in East Boldon.

The bar, in the town’s Front Street, boasts six changing beers.

The Black Horse, in Rectory Bank, Boldon, made the grade. Its selection includes Jennings Cumberland Ale and one changing beer.

The Copt Hill in Houghton has also been included.

The bar, in Seaham Road, serves a selection of local and non-local ales and has two changing beers.

Courtyard in Biddick Lane, Washington is also on the list.

It offers Leamside Five quarter, Adventure, Timothy Taylor Landlord, and four changing beers.

Sir William de Wessyngton in Victoria Road, Concord, is also included.

It serves Green King Abbot, Ruddles Best Bigger and four changing beers.

Steps in Washington’s Spout Lane is also on the list. It serves five changing beers.

And finally, Stables, in West Herrington, made the list.

It offers Black Sheep Best Bitter, Timothy Taylor Landlord and two changing beers.

The 44th edition of the CAMRA Good Beer Guide lists the best 4,500 pubs in the country chosen by its membership of more than 180,000 people.

Throughout Tyne and Wear, 59 pubs are included in the guide, nine of which are new entries.

It also lists 27 Tyne and Wear breweries, four of which are included for the first time.

The Good Beer Guide 2017 is on sale for £12.99.

The book is fully revised and updates each year to feature the pubs across the UK that serve the best real ale.

To order a copy, go to shop.camra.org.uk