City centre pubs to say willkommen to Oktoberfest

Mine’s a ‘bitte’ - two city centre bars are preparing to say willkommen to Oktoberfest.

Organisers of the German-inspired event, which takes place from September 16 to Tuesday, October 3, are hoping it will be a wunderbar addition to the city.

For the duration of Oktoberfest, The Peacock and the Dun Cow will be serving up food and beer that will transport punters to Deutschland.

The festival - celebrated around the world - will culminate in a one-day event on October 30, with the upstairs function room of The Peacock set to serve up beers imported from five Munich brewers.

For £10, people can buy a ticket for the main day, which will give them an Oktoberfest glass, with their first drink included. They will then be able to buy top-ups of different beers throughout the night.

Dan Luke, general manager at The Peacock and Dun Cow, said: “We’re really excited to host our first Oktoberfest.

“The success of The Dun Cow and Peacock in Sunderland have been, in no small part, down to the city’s appreciation of unusual, high-quality ales, and Oktoberfest builds on that, creating a unique event that we hope will be popular with our usual customers, as well as people who want to try something a little bit different.”

The traditional German festival, which takes place in Munich every year, has been adopted by venues across the UK as a chance for lovers of beer to sample unusual brews from the European city.

There will be a number of special food options available during the event, including currywurst, bratwurst and chicken schnitzel. Tickets for the event on October 30 are available from both bars.