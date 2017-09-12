Chin chin! Sunderland distillery launches new flavour of gin

A city distillery in raising a glass to its new concoction - a gooseberry and elderflower gin.

As part of it Rarities range, Poetic License Independent Small Batch Distillery, based within the bar of the same name in the Roker Hotel, is launching a limited batch of the tipple.

Duck Duck Goose cocktail

It will be available from September 18, with pre-orders being taken now, and there will only be a few hundred bottles of the rarity made - so once they’re gone, they’re gone.

The gin is 38% and has an amber appearance with the aroma of elderflower and soft juniper on the nose. On sipping, sweet notes from both the elderflower then the gooseberry come through with heat from cubeb peppers cutting through the sweetness. Tartness and sourness from the berries then develop, with elderflower leaving a lingering dry finish.

The distillery’s last rarity, a Cherry and Basil gin, was launched earlier this year to coincide with World Gin Day on June 10, with their first ‘rarity’ – an Orange Blossom gin - released in February this year.

Both sold out within just a few days and it is anticipated this latest offering will be in similar high demand.

Distiller Luke Smith said: “Rarity #3 is a final ‘hurrah’ to summer, taking sweet yet tart gooseberries and coupling it with fragrant elderflower – it is a fruity gin that also has a bit of bite to it. It is distilled as well as infused to give the spirit a warm, rosy, amber hue.

“It drinks very well with premium Indian tonic water, garnished with raspberries which have a similar sour-yet-sweet vibe to the gooseberries. We also like a Duck Duck Goose - a cocktail of our creation - which puts the gin with sweet vermouth, lemon juice and elderflower and sugar syrups in an absinthe rinsed glass to deliver a Gooseberry & Elderflower martini-style cocktail with a slight aniseed note.”